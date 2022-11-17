Arunachal win gold in 79kg wrestling

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG Nov 16: Arunachal won gold in the wrestling freestyle 79kg category of the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 here, on Wednesday. Janwang Khimhuin of Arunachal Pradesh lived up to the moment by winning a gold medal in wrestling.

In a thrilling final, Khimhuin claimed victory in the last seconds of the match to relegate Abishek Adhikari of Manipur, who finished with silver.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal was awarded to wrestlers from two states – R Vanlalnghaka of Mizoram and Venu Vadeo of Nagaland.

In the 86kg men’s freestyle wrestling, N Tyson Singh from Manipur took first place for gold after defeating Mizoram wrestler RB LalthanSanga in their final.

Mizoram finished with silver in second position.

The two states to take bronze medals were Assam (Gautam Narzary) and Arunachal (Miren Tayeng).