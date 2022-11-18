CM distributes funds to beneficiaries under Focus+, Progress schemes

Tura, Nov 18: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday, interacted with the beneficiaries of the mission mode projects under the government at the Nirupama Memorial Secondary School at Rangatari under Rangsakona in South West Garo HIlls.

During the programme, financial benefits to the tune of Rs 7.93 lakhs under Focus+ were distributed to over 790 individual farmers. Piglets were also distributed to 400 pig farmers while Kuroiler poultry chickens were handed over to 70 poultry farmers under the Progress Scheme.

The Chief Minister also handed over a sanction letter of Rs 3.65 Cr to one, Subir M Marak, Vice Chairman, Village & Khadi Board for the upgradation of the important Garobadha – Rangsakona road in the presence of North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma, State Working President Semford B Sangma, MDC of Nogorpara Linekar K Sangma, MDC of Boldamgre Stevie M Marak, and MDC of Zikzak Akhtar Ali.

Appreciating the FOCUS and FOCUS+ scheme as one of the most unique programmes directly benefitting the farmers, the CM informed that every year close to 450 crores will be distributed to 4.5 Lakh farmers wherein Rs 5,000 will be put into the account of the producer group and Rs 5,000 will be transferred in the personal account of the farmer.

Urging the people of Meghalaya to not be swayed by the misguidance and misinformation claiming the scheme as a loan, the CM clarified that the revolutionary scheme is a grant which the government is giving to 4.5 Lakh farmers, to not just double the farmer’s income but increase it many folds.