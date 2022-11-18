Huge haul of heroin by Ri Bhoi police

Nongpoh, Nov 18: In one of the biggest seizures of contraband drug, Ri Bhoi Police on Monday morning seized heroin worth around Rs. 14 crores from a night super bus bearing registration number MN 01 AA 0484 which was heading to Shillong from Manipur.

Based on credible inputs, police intercepted the bus on the National Highway-6 near Saiden village at around 5 am and during the search operation, as many as 158 soap boxes full of heroin and concealed in the back cabin of the bus were seized.

It was also informed that the bus was transporting students from Manipur to Shillong on a study tour and police had to arrange another vehicle for the students to reach their destination.

The driver of the bus and two helpers identified as Sadam Hussain, Iqbal Hussain and Rashi Judin have been arrested.