KSU unit hands over house to poor family

Nongpoh, Nov 19: The Khasi Students’ Union, North Khasi Hills District Unit (NKHD) as part of its silver jubilee celebrations on Saturday handed over a house to one of the poor families at Pahamsyiem village in Ri- Bhoi district. The KSU Unit was formed way back in 1997.

It may be noted that the Union after knowing about the condition of the family of Silima Lymphuid comprising mother, four girls and two boys, was living in a poor condition following the demise of her husband, the only bread earner of the family, decided to build a new house for the family with the active participations of the Union members from Pahamsyiem Unit.

The new well-built house was handed over to Silima Lymphuid by the KSU CEC President, Lambokstarwell Marngar in presence of KSU Vice President CEC, Biangbor L Paliar, KSU NKHD President, Ferdynald Kharkamni, Assistant headman of Pahamsyiem, Wanphrang Sumer, other members of the union as well as the village people.

Speaking at the programme, Lambokstarwell Marngar said that it was very sad to see the living condition of our indigenous people in the state where most do not even have a proper land and a house to live in.

He also said that we might think for once that we have raced to the twenty-first century of education, technology and information, but the truth is if we go deep as found out during the Covid-19 pandemic, there are many issues that the people are still lacking in several aspects.

Lambok stated that the Union has decided to extend its helping hand to the people in need though the Union does not have any money. The members of the Union are working day and night and sacrifice their daily earnings to lend a helping hand to buy the materials cost to build the house for the people in need.

He also lamented the that most of the local entrepreneurs of the state had to close down their business and their jobs are being taken away by the outsiders with the help of the people in the government as well as those operating under Benami Act.