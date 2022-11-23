AITC moves NHRC over Mukhrow killing

Shillong, Nov 23: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has filed a case with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the Government of Assam with regards to the tragic and shocking incident of unprovoked firing and use of lethal force by Assam Forest Guards against residents of Meghalaya on Nov 22 in Mukhrow where 6 people were killed.

The case has been filed by the party leader Saket S Gokhale on behalf of the party. The AITC petition states that the five persons from Meghalaya killed in the unprovoked firing were unarmed and were members of Scheduled Tribe who were exercising their Constitutional Right to forest produce. The use of lethal force against unarmed persons by Assam Forest Officials was unprovoked and illegal.

The case seeks an immediate independent probe as well as an order to the Assam Government to withdraw all Assam Forces personnel who are currently stationed illegally within the territory of Meghalaya.

IANS