Interaction with farmers, departmental exhibition marks ‘Aquafest’ in NGH

Tura, Nov 23: Sale and purchase of varities of fish, interaction with farmers by different line departments, demonstration of new fish farming system and departmental exhibition marked the District Aquafest 2022, held at Rangjokram Lake in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills district on Tuesday.

Organised by the Fisheries department, NGH the programme was aimed at enhancing fish production, generating awareness on schemes, sanctuary, KCC, mini mission IV under Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission 2.0 ( MSAM 2.0).

Speaking as the chief guest during the event, Ripamchi N Sangma, Additional Deputy commissioner, NGH said fisheries is one such source of livelihood that has huge potential to contribute directly as food and as a source of income; however many areas under it remained unexplored.

North Garo hills being ideal region for fish farming and where many lands are left uncultivated, Sangma implored upon the gathering especially the farmers to utilise these deserted land by converting them into fish ponds with the assistance of fisheries department.

She also urged upon the farmers to engage fish farming as a mixed farming whereby farming of paddy, livestock and other agri allied activities could be taken simultaneously as a scope for double income.

According to her, integration of mixed farming and convergence of departmental schemes towards boosting fish production would bridge the demand – supply gap of fish requirement in the region.

Referring to the success projects of fish sanctuary in East Garo Hills district, Sangma said available water resources should be preserved for the conservation of indigenous fish which in turn would facilitate fish breeding and thereby acts as ecotourism for employment generation.

The objective of the programme was to make the state self sufficient in fish production minimizing fish import from outside state and under mini mission 3 to preserve water sources for the conservation of indigenous fish, said C N Marak, In-charge Superintendent of fisheries, NGH.

The major attraction of the event were, sale of fresh live fish, na.tok brenga competition (indigenous cuisine), lottery game, pickle making and demonstration of biofloc; a new technology for fish farming system.

Departments who put up exhibition stall showcasing their respective produces were agri – horti, AH & vety, DCIC and Gajingpara FFPO.