NGOs call for 2-hour non-cooperation in Garo hills on Nov 25

Shillong, Nov 23: The conglomerate NGOs of FKJGP, ADE, AYWO and FAF expressing solidarity with the victims of the police firing in Mukroh village of West Jaintia Hills, has called for a two-hour Non Co-operation Movement (NCM) in whole Garo Hills Region from 1 pm to 3pm on Nov 25.

The NGOs have appealed to all business establishments to close their shops during the period of movement.

They have also appealed to all office workers to do a pen down strike during these hours.

All emergency services, including ambulances, pharmacies, MeECL personnels etc., are exempted. Students and schools too are exempted from the NCM.