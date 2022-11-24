RoundGlass Punjab, Rajasthan draw 1-1

Panchkula, Nov 23: RoundGlass Punjab FC and Rajasthan United FC played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in their I-League 2022-23 match at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia’s fantastic strike in the 13th minute looked to be the winning goal for the hosts but super substitute Gyamar Nikum snatched a late equalizer in second half stoppage time to ensure that the spoils were shared.

The first half began at a gradual pace as both teams looked to size the other up and no major inroads were created early on.

In the 13th minute though, the game sparked into life thanks to Daniel’s piece of individual brilliance.

Samuel Lalmuanpuia’s corner kick was headed away by Aidar Mambetaliev and the ball fell to Daniel, who slammed the ball into the net with a powerful volley from the edge of the penalty area and gave his side the lead.

The Desert Warriors ended the half on a strong note. In the 37th minute, Melroy Assisi’s header had to be cleared from the goalmouth and five minutes later, Nuha Marong failed to hit the target from a free header after Martin Chavez’s cross.

It appeared as if the hosts would continue their perfect start to the new season but in the first minute of added time, Rajasthan found the leveller.

After Limbu charged out to claim a cross, the ball fell to Nikum who showed excellent composure to slam the ball into the net and make it 1-1. (IANS)