Giroud has Henry’s record in sight against Denmark

Doha, Nov 25: Olivier Giroud will overtake Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals if he scores against Denmark at the World Cup on Saturday. If Kylian Mbappe finds the net he will move level with another France great.

A victory against the Danes at Stadium 974 will also qualify Les Bleus for the knockout round, and as group winners if Tunisia and Australia draw in the other Group D game. So there’s plenty to look forward to, although France captain Hugo Lloris is still striking a cautious note.

“If you look too far ahead in a competition that’s when you can stumble. There’s a big mountain for us to climb tomorrow,” Lloris said Friday.

“It will be a battle; the fact the Danes drew against Tunisia means they need to win.” Giroud and Mbappe looked sharp together and both scored in Tuesday’s 4-1 win against Australia.

Another goal for Mbappe would bring his tally to 30 for France. That would move him level with Just Fontaine, whose 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup remains a tournament record. In those days players were not earning massive salaries or endorsements, so Fontaine’s prize for leading scorer in Sweden was a hunter’s rifle.

It was an appropriate reward for such a ruthless sharpshooter, who scored his 30 in just 21 games before his career was wrecked by a knee injury.

So Giroud and Mbappe are in illustrious company, and they’re doing well together. Mbappe scored one goal and set up Giroud’s second against Australia. (AP)