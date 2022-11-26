‘Latham took the game away in the 40th over’

Auckland, Nov 25: After losing the ODI series opener by seven wickets at Eden Park on Friday, India captain Shikhar Dhawan admitted that New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham took the game away from them through his 25-run onslaught in the 40th over of chasing 307.

“It’s a bit different than other grounds. Have to plan accordingly. Today we’ve bowled short of length and Latham attacked us there. That’s where he took the game away from us especially in the 40th over.”

“We misfielded on a few balls. But as I said, we were quite short to Latham, and that’s where he took the game away. He hit four boundaries in the 40th over, and that’s where the game and momentum shifted,” said Dhawan in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Feasting on an inexperienced Indian bowling attack, Latham also stitched an unbeaten 221-run stand off 165 balls with skipper Kane Williamson

“We felt good about the total. First 10-15 overs the ball did a lot. Really enjoy playing here. Would’ve been happier if we won but that’s part and parcel,” added Dhawan.

“They’re all young boys and lots of learning for them in bowling and fielding side as well. We need to implement our plans more wisely and make sure we don’t make the batsmen play on their strength. Surely lots of learning for the boys.” (IANS)