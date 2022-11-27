M’laya’s Sachin hits fifty on Day 1 against Karnataka

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 26: Sachin Kumar starred with the bat for Meghalaya on the first day of their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Karnataka here on Saturday but it was the visitors who were in control at stumps.

This is the first BCCI domestic cricket match to take place at the MCA Ground since the 2019-20 season and Kumar celebrated the momentous occasion with a fine 60 from 104 deliveries after Karnataka won the toss and chose to field first.

However, Meghalaya were all out for 157. At stumps, Karnataka were 130/1, trailing by 27 runs.

The Meghalaya Cricket Association marked the occasion by felicitating the umpires and other officials overseeing the game and observed a minute’s silence in remembrance of the victims of Mukroh before the start.

The hosts did not start well, as Dhanush Gowda R made Karnataka’s intentions clear when he bowled a perfect first delivery of the day to rattle the stumps of Mrityunjay Bharali.

Number 3 Sachin and Mrinal Das then made 45 runs together before the latter holed out to fine leg by chasing a short ball. Three more wickets fell before lunch and Sachin was then dismissed early in the second session, dismissed by Mohsin Khan, who finished with figures of 7/51.

For Karnataka, Vishal Onat fell after making 63 in the third and final session, caught by Bharali off the bowling of Gurung (1/21).