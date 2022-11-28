UP govt suspends DySP over indiscipline

Lucknow, Nov 28: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Vinod Kumar Sharma after he was found guilty of indiscipline, officials said on Monday.

The action was taken on Sunday night on the basis of a departmental probe ordered against him after a video showing him purportedly in a drunken state in public, went viral on social media.

The accused deputy superintendent of police was posted in Lalitpur before being suspended.

Senior home department officials confirmed that DySP Sharma had been suspended. He was promoted to the rank of deputy superintendent of police in 2021.

A senior home official said that a complaint was made to the Chief Minister by his senior officers.

An inquiry was conducted against Sharma in which it was found that he used to remain drunk during duty hours. (IANS)