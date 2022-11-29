108 Ambulance sought at Bhaitbari CHC

Tura, Nov 29: The All Meghalaya Minorities Students’ Union (AMMSU) has written to the Mission Director of NHM in Shillong urging him to provide the 108 Ambulance service for Bhaitbari CHC to cater to the people within its jurisdiction.

The union informed that while the Bhaitbari CHC covers a large area which is also highly populated, the people currently have to rely on the 108 Ambulance service based at either Phulbari CHC or Garobadha CHC during emergencies.

In order that people from the area get faster and more immediate health services during emergencies, the union urged the official to look into the matter and provide the much need ambulance at the CHC.