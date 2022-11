SHILLONG, Nov 28: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo people (FKJGP) has asked state government to fill 2,000 posts of staff nurse in NEIGRIHMS.

The FKJGP, on Monday, met Health Minister James K Sangma and apprised him of the problems faced by the candidates appearing for the Post Nursing Officer and Staff Nurse recruitment test at NEIGRIHMS.