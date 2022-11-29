India-Malaysia joint military exercise begins

New Delhi, Nov 28: A joint military exercise involving troops of India and Malaysia began on Monday with an aim to enhance inter-operability in the planning and execution of various operations in the jungle terrain, the defence ministry said here.

The India-Malaysia joint military exercise, ‘Harimau Shakti-2022’, commenced at Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia, and will culminate on December 12. The exercise is an annual training event between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army being held since 2012, it said.

“Combat-experienced troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle terrain,” the ministry said. (PTI)