Man poses as Joint Director of CBI, arrested

New Delhi, Nov 28: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a man staying at Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi posing as a joint director in the central investigating agency.

The arrested imposter was identified as Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao of Chinnawaltair in Vishakhapatnam.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that it registered a case against Rao on the charges of posing as a senior officer of the agency and accepting undue pecuniary advantage from various persons in lieu of their work done.

“The accused was staying at Tamil Nadu Bhawan, Delhi allegedly impersonating himself as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)/IPS,” a CBI statement read.

“He had been impersonating himself as an IPS Officer and Joint Director of CBI in lieu of undue advantage from unknown private persons for lobbying with unknown public servants for getting favourable responses in various matters which include the cases registered by different central investigative agencies,” it added.

According to the FIR registered in the matter, Rao visited New Delhi on November 22 and arranged a say for himself at Madhyanchal Bhawan and Tamil Nadu Bhawan in the national capital.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, leading to to the recovery of Rs 21 lakh (approx) in cash; gold and stone jewellery (allegedly obtained as undue pecuniary advantage) and other incriminating documents.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before a Delhi court on Sunday.

He was remanded in two days’ police custody. (ANI)