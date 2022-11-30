Cameroon goalie Onana leaves WC after dispute

AL RAYYAN, Nov 29: Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has apparently left the World Cup and is going home after being dropped from the country’s squad for disciplinary reasons.

Onana’s exit follows a dispute with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song over team tactics. Onana was dropped for Monday’s 3-3 draw with Serbia after having played in Cameroon’s opening game at the World Cup, a 1-0 loss to Switzerland.

“If you can’t fit in with what’s required to be part of a squad then I do think that you need to step up to the plate and accept responsibility for that because the team, the squad, is more important than the interests of any individual,” Song said Monday after the Serbia game.

Onana released a statement on Tuesday saying he was “not allowed” to be with the team at the Serbia game. In the statement, Onana also said he had tried to solve the issues with Song “but there has been no will on the other side.” (AP)