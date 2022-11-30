Make Mukroh probe findings public, NE forum to Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 30: The North East Indigenous People’s Forum (NEIPF) has, through a petition, appealed to the Assam government to make public the findings of the judicial inquiry into the Mukroh incident, along with the investigation report by a central investigation agency.

“We do welcome the immediate steps taken by the government of Assam in instituting the judicial inquiry and also the intention to hand over the investigation to independent central agencies. But the fact remains that manslaughter by the armed personnel of the Assam government against innocent villagers is a recurring act, which needs to be condemned and stern action needs to be taken so that innocent people do not become victims of border issues among the two states,” the NEIPF stated in a petition to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam government had last week constituted an inquiry commission, headed by Justice (retired) Rumi Kumari Phukan, to probe the circumstances leading to the firing at Mukroh, in which five civilians and a forest guard were killed on November 22.

The inquiry commission was constituted under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to ascertain the facts, circumstances and the exact reason of the firing. It will submit its report within two months.

“As NEIPF, which has stood for solidarity of all the indigenous people of the region, we will not accept any divisive politics and victimisation of our brethren from whatever tribes they might belong. Hence, we put this petition before you as the government to stand united for the security of lives and livelihoods of the indigenous people of the region,” the petition signed by the office-bearers of the forum, read.

“We request that the Assam government makes public the findings of the judicial inquiry and also the investigation report of any central investigation agency,” it stated.