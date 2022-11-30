Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to go through

SPORTS
By Agencies

AL RAYYAN, Nov 29: Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly put his team into the last 16 of the World Cup by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday.
Koulibaly scored three minutes after Moises Caicedo had evened the score at 1-1.
In a must-win match for the African champions, Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty by Ismaila Sarr. Caicedo scored his goal in the 67th. At 1-1, Ecuador would have advanced from Group A and Senegal would have been eliminated.
Senegal last advanced from the group stage at the 2002 World Cup. (AP)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.