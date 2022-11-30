Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to go through

AL RAYYAN, Nov 29: Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly put his team into the last 16 of the World Cup by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday.

Koulibaly scored three minutes after Moises Caicedo had evened the score at 1-1.

In a must-win match for the African champions, Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty by Ismaila Sarr. Caicedo scored his goal in the 67th. At 1-1, Ecuador would have advanced from Group A and Senegal would have been eliminated.

Senegal last advanced from the group stage at the 2002 World Cup. (AP)