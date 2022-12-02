Army imparts military training among Assam Police commandos

Guwahati, Dec 2: Qualified instructors of the Indian Army are imparting training among Assam Police commandos across seven different locations.

The training programme, which includes basic military training and advance training, commenced from November 21, 2022, will be carried out for 40 weeks by the qualified instructors of the Indian Army, an official statement said on Friday.

Assam director-general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, GOC, Gajraj Corps, formally announced the commencement of the Assam Police commando training at the Narangi Cantonment here on Friday.

The inaugural ceremony of the Assam Police training was attended by various military and civil dignitaries, including Major General S. Murugesan, GOC of Indian Army’s formation at Rangia, Nitul Gogoi IGP (Admin), Randeep Barua (AIG-T) besides the other dignitaries.

Notably, the Assam government has taken measures to strengthen the state security mechanism by recruiting 2570 trainees (2282 male and 288 female) and raising five new commando battalions.

As it is, the Indian Army and Assam Police have been jointly operating against insurgents in the state since the 1990s. These joint operations have played a major role in bringing normality to a very large extent in Assam.

Addressing the police trainees, Lieutenant General Rana motivated the trainees and highlighted the importance of quality training being imparted by Indian Army to assist the future custodians of law and order in dealing with any situation.

He complimented the trainees for getting selected through a rigorous selection procedure.