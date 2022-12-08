UDP Youth Wing wants sub post office at Kharkutta

Tura, Dec 8: The Youth Wing of the UDP in Garo Hills has sought the setting up of the Sub Post Office at Kharkutta in North Garo Hills, pointing out that the entire stretch of Garo Hills from Mendima to A’dokgre still falls under Assam Sub Post Offices of Goalpara, Damra, Dudhnai, Rangjhuli and Dhupdara.

In its memorandum to the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the youth body informed that people are facing problems as the postal pin codes of the same village vary from one Epic card to the other and that they are unable to even unable to apply for mobile sim cards in Meghalaya as the postal pin codes on their Epic card belongs to Assam.

The youth wing added that due to the absence of the state’s sub post office in the area, the people are deprived of applying for online jobs and studies as well as prevented from enjoying the benefits of various schemes provided by the ZIndian Postal Service. The youth body added that vacancies left behind by the retirement of many service holders from the village cannot be recruited from the area by branch Post offices of Meghalaya, as the salaries would have to be paid by post offices of Assam.

The youth wing also said that other problems with regard to applying for IDs like passports also occur, not only because of the pin codes alone but due to the fact that Kharkutta Police Station is not recognized as a police station under North Garo Hills.

The youth body, while cautioning that the region would face the worst unprecedented effects in the near future, urged the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter as early as possible.