Easwaran likely cover for injured Rohit in Test series

New Delhi/ Chattogram, Dec 8: India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be called as injured skipper Rohit Sharma’s replacement for the upcoming two Test series against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on December 14.

Skipper Rohit, who valiantly tried to save the ODI series despite a left thumb dislocation, is likely to be out of the Test series.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back to back hundreds in ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Easwaran scored 141 in first A Test and was 144 not out at stumps on day two of the second Test.

While Easwaran might come in as Rohit’s cover, it will be stand in skipper KL Rahul and young Shubman Gill who would be opening the innings for India in Chattogram and Dhaka.

It is also understood that Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has consistently performed for India A, or Umran Malik, could replace an injured Mohammed Shami.

India’s bowling could have a severely depleted look as Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn’t played a single match since undergoing knee surgery, will be playing the Test matches straightaway. While Axar Patel is already in the squad, Saurabh Kumar could be called in from the A team as a back up left arm spinner unless some out of box thinking brings Suryakumar Yadav in the mix.

Surya has already confirmed that he will play Mumbai’s second Ranji Trophy game this season.

Zakir Hasan gets

maiden call-up

Bangladesh have handed a maiden call-up to top-order batter Zakir Hasan for the first Test against India, beginning here on December 14.

The decision to draft Hasan into the side has been taken as the seasoned Tamim is yet to recover from a groin injury.

Hasan was named player of the match in the first unofficial Test against India A and was the leading run getter in the first-class competition.

“Our physio said he (Tamim) won’t be able to play in the first Test. But we are awaiting the medical report for the second Test. So, we’ve announced the squad for the opening Test,” BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed, who is not part of the ongoing ODI series against India due to fitness issues, has been named in the Test squad. Bangladesh have already sealed the three-match ODI series by winning the first two games.

The two-match Test series will be part of the World Test Championship.

The second Test will be played in Mirpur from December 22.

Bangladesh squad for first Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hassan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque Bijoy. (PTI)