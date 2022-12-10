Saket Gokhale lodges police complaint against Tynsong

Shillong, Dec 10: The AITC National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale has lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya condemning the unparliamentary comment by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya has made an extremely derogatory comment about Saket Gokhale, as is stated in the letter by Gokhale:

“The accused made a statement in the press referring to the undersigned as a “psycho”. This statement was covered extensively by the media in Meghalaya as well as nationally.”

Gokhale has requested immediate registration of a complaint u/s 499 IPC against Prestone Tynsong for criminal defamation.