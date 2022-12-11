Korean street food at home!

Trying new food is important because it allows us to experiment with different flavours and introduces new nutrients to our bodies. If you want to learn about other cultures, the best way to start is by trying their food, because food brings people together.
Aside from beauty, drama, and fashion culture, Korean food culture is second to none, and many people consider it to be very healthy due to the amount of vegetables used in preparation.
Here’s something you can try preparing at home to know the buzz K-town culture.
Bibimbap
Ingredients:
Fresh Shiitake 25 gm
Bean sprouts 20 gm
Spinach 100 gm
Cooked rice 200 gm
Gochujang 25 gm
Sesame oil 5 ml
Korean soy sauce 8 ml
Minced garlic 5 gm
Sesame seed toasted 2 gm
Sugar 5 gm
Black pepper 2 gm
Ground beef 50 gm
Method:
Heat a pan over medium heat, add the vegetable oil and stir fry all the vegetables individually, and season it with sesame oil.
On the other hand marinade beef mince with sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic minced, and a little sugar then after, heat a pan over high heat and stir fry marinated beef mince.
Now you have all the ingredients ready, put the rice into a bowl, and add the meat and assorted vegetables.
Now, enjoy the meal bowl of bibimbap with gochujang paste.
Samgyupsal
Ingredients:
Pork belly sliced thick 150 gm
Salt 2 gm
Crushed black pepper 2 gm
Romaine lettuce 20 gm
Elephant garlic cloves sliced 2 cloves
Green chili 4 gm
Carrot 15 gm
Cucumber 15 gm
Onion diced 10 gm
Soybean paste 10 gm
Gochujang paste 10 gm
Sesame seed 1 gm
Sugar 2 gm
Tomato ketchup 3ml
Korean soy sauce 6 ml
Method:
Make the sauce by mixing together all the ingredients which are soybean paste, gochujang, sugar, Korean soy sauce, and tomato ketchup.
On the other hand, take a pan, heat it over high heat, and grill the belly slices for 5 minutes until golden brown from both sides and little crisp from the top sides and season it as well.
Serve the belly slices with all the vegetables as accompaniments.
(Recipes curated by Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef, of Crowne Plaza Greater Noida)

