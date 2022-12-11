PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa International airport in Goa today

Panaji, Dec 11:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the Mopa International Airport and also address the valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress in Goa.

He will virtually inaugurate All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) in Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH)in Delhi from Goa.

Mopa International Airport will be the second airport in Goa.

The foundation stone of the airport was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2016.

This airport has been built at the cost of Rs 2,870 crore, which would also cater cargo services.

The existing Dabolim airport offers direct connections with 15 domestic and 6 international locations. Through Mopa airport, the operations will increase to 35 domestic and 18 international locations.

While there was no night parking facility at Dabolim airport, Mopa airport has provision for the same.

Moreover, while there was no cargo terminal at Dabolim, the Mopa airport will have this facility with a handling capacity of 25,000 MT of cargo. (IANS)