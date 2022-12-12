KCR set to inaugurate BRS central office in Delhi

Hyderabad, Dec 12 :Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be leaving for Delhi later on Monday for the inauguration of the central office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the national capital on December 14.

Before the inauguration, he will meet leaders of various political parties and participate in a Rajasyamala Yagam.

This will be his first visit to Delhi after launching BRS after the Election Commission of India (ECI) accepted the request of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to rechristen itself as BRS.

The BRS leader will be participating in a yagam to be organised at the temporary office of BRS at Sardar Patel Marg.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, will be accompanied by his family members and top leaders of the party.

Minister for roads and buildings V. Prashanth Reddy and Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar have already reached Delhi to make arrangements for yagam, which is likely to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Leaders of various political parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the temporary office on Wednesday.

Before the inauguration, KCR is likely to meet leaders of a few parties to discuss the plans to forge an alliance against the BJP for 2024 elections.

While launching BRS in Hyderabad on December 9, KCR had announced that he will open BRS central office in Delhi on December 14. The national activities of the party will start on the same day. He asked the party leaders to reach Delhi byADecember 13 evening.

The permanent building of BRS is under construction and it is likely to be completed in another two to three months.

A general body meeting of the TRS presided over by KCR on October 5 had unanimously passed a resolution changing the name of the party to BRS.

On November 8, the ECI informed KCR that the request for the change of the name had been accepted.

Last year, KCR laid the foundation stone for the party building at Vasant Vihar. TRS claimed to be the first political party from South India to open its office in Delhi.

It was announced then that the TRS office coming up on 1,100 square meters of land will be called Telangana Bhavan, like its state headquarters in Hyderabad. It is not known if there will be change in the name of the office consequent to TRS adopting a new name.

The three-storeyed building will have a conference hall, library and audio-visual theater.

The TRS leaders had said that the party office in the national capital will serve as a research centre for the country.

Telangana Bhavan will be a platform in Delhi to highlight the revolutionary welfare and schemes being implemented in Telangana, minister Prashanth Reddy said.

KCR had inspected the construction work on October 12. He is likely to once again review the progress of the work.

The Centre had allotted land for TRS office r but the foundation stone laying was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The land allotment was made as per the rules, which prescribe that all political parties with a minimum of seven members in Parliament are eligible for allotment of land for their party office in Delhi.

TRS, which has 16 members in Parliament, was allotted two plots measuring 550 square meters by the land and development office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. (IANS)