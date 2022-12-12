Money wasted on political advertising

Editor,

In the age of information and technology our political parties waste money on billboards and adverts on numerous social media sites. These advertisements cost money which could have been put to better use to aid the needy and underprivileged. For political parties it is not a waste of money because it allows them to further their goals and build a support base. Due to the flaws in the system, most parties are only concerned with finding new ways to win votes and lack the motivation to improve governance in the state. To tackle the states’ predicament, they consistently present challenges. Because of the system’s shortcomings, most parties lack the drive to change the situation and are only interested in seeking new ways to win votes. They continue to give excuses about why they are unable to resolve the states’ predicament. If our leaders had half as much motivation to govern well as they have to win elections, Meghalaya would not have been among the poorest states today.

It will soon be time to exercise our right to vote and bring about the much-needed change to our State as the five-year term comes to a close. While observing the political scenario of our state, there is talk about money power and who will win the prestigious seats. However, we lack the desire to question any candidate and to find out what tghei vision for the state is and the roadmap they will use to get there. Will the people’s ability to think critically bring about the urgently required changes in the State, or will money determine the future? People deal with numerous challenges daily (i.e., no solution for traffic jams, unemployment, border disputes, etc.). Sadly the majority of these issues gradually leave people’s memories. The key reason isn’t that our leaders have found a solution; instead, most of the time, people tend to forget, and any candidate can make them forget core issues by handing out blankets, giving out money, and spreading their propaganda.

Yours etc.,

Kenneth Nongsiej,

Via email

PWD responsible for doctor’s death

Editor,

The untimely demise of a well-known medical professional Late Dr. Sanjoy K. Shylla who worked as a medical health officer at Khliehriat CHC, should set us all thinking and questioning the PWD for the kind of roads we are forced to drive on. Dr Shylla’s unfortunate death has left a vacuum difficult to be filled. The doctor’s death was due to the bad road condition. But to add insult to injury, now the Deputy CM has simply washed his hands off the department which he holds. There has been no word of remorse or an enquiry instituted by the State Government to put the onus of accountability on the contractor, engineers and officials responsible for the incident. Sadly the CM blows his own trumpet of having undertaken construction of so many kms of rural roads every day. Where is justice?

Yours etc.,

Dominic Stadlin Wankhar,

Via email

Freebies take away from development

Editor,

In response to the letter to the editor by John R Nengnong (ST Dec 10, 2022), which indirectly alluded to me, what follows is my personal opinion – not as that of the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Unfortunately there are manifold pressures from within and without in politics, and politics in Meghalaya, more precisely Shillong, has not been at its best. In the past decade it has not improved. It has instead almost reached its worst time.

There are many schemes and programmes and festivals that could and should and must have been disputed within the hidden chambers of the cabinet of the coalition Government (of which the BJP is a party to), and in the present circumstance the most obvious and prevalent dispute among the coalition members must have been the distribution of monetary handouts to whomever and wherever for the obvious reason that in the name of a “Government Handout” anything goes; even a personal bribe. This in no way denies that there may be many more issues that must’ve been debated but this one – the free handout of cash, at this point in time – deserves far more scrutiny than any other. That is my opinion. To have to come out with an idea such as a monetary handout reflects a wretched impoverishment and a stagnation of the government mind. My opinion on the matter is essentially an ‘ad rem’ attack on freebies – especially monetary. Perhaps if the freebie was linked to the payment of 2023 school fees, or some other burden that the underprivileged section of society face, my criticism would be somewhat thwarted. However coming back to our present context, I’m sure we can agree that government itself has admitted in another case that “……..there will have to be a different approach in future” (I’m quoting off the top of my head here because I do not have access to the verbatim right now, and I’m sure you understand the subject that the above quote is with reference to).

Now I’m not being sarcastic, but admittedly this is an admission that government relents its past approach. This being so, it should have alerted the government to the implementation of any other business including freebies because educated people understand that freebies aren’t really free, someone will eventually land up making a payback for the freebie that others took and the truth is that it is the future generation that pays the price. In short, we are robbing our children of the right to a development scheme in the future. Consider this: if everyone in the State was given a choice of Rs.50,000 now, as a one- time freebie or better roads in the years to come what would the people opt for? Any argument in support of a freebie would be fallacious – Why? Because what one is getting now is at the cost of development and development belongs to the later generations.

The psychological, moral and economic dilemma provides an endless topic for debate on whether governments should be concerned with providing welfare or empowering the people. In my way of thinking any government should prefer empowerment over welfare as the greatest virtue. Develop the capabilities of the people is the clarion call. The greatest mistake any government can make is by making the poor feel like they are rich without working for it and this is precisely what a freebie does. Having said the above many would be there who would prefer that I be locked up but, in my defence I am not altogether against welfare schemes except that they should be linked to a long-term scheme.

To add to the above, The Supreme Court of India on Jan 25, 2022 had sought responses from the Union Government and the Election Commission of India, on the practice of freebies being given/promised before an election with a serious observation that this was a critical matter. Sadly, nothing concrete has materialized apart from holding meetings between the Election Commission and some political parties.

Yours etc.,

Gregory F Shullai,

Via email