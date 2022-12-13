U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Meghalaya’s Angkit bags 6/46

Shillong, Dec 12: Angkit Tamang celebrated fantastic figures of 6/46 in Meghalaya’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match against Chhattisgarh on Monday but his team were still beaten by an innings and 250 runs in Vadodara. Three of the top four Chhattisgarh batters were dismissed cheaply but Yash Kumar Varda’s 132 saved the day for Chhattisgarh, who made 354 in their only innings. Tamang eventually dismissed the centurion and he claimed the other two top order wickets as well. Tamang opened the bowling and sent down the most number of deliveries, having been used for 18.2 overs. Namewanki Pakyntein bowled 16 overs himself and claimed 2/75, while Kishlay Vishlux bagged 2/65 in 11 overs. On Sunday, Meghalaya won the toss and batted first but were all out for 61. Rudra Singh Rathore top-scored with 22, while Jarett M Wanniang hit 13. On Monday, needing 293 just to make Chhattisgarh bat again, they were dismissed for 43. Vishlux top-scored this time with 17, while Rathore made 12. Meghalaya’s next match will begin on December 16 against Delhi.