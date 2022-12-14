Games the dragon plays

It’s the same story again. China provokes India, a few injuries are caused, and then it opens discussions to solve the crisis. The confrontation on December 9 in Tawang along the border region of Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector fits into this familiar pattern. China’s attempt to grab a peak was reportedly thwarted. Indian military sources say the attempt was to change the status quo vis-à-vis the border and hold on to the seized territory. Discussions were held and a withdrawal by the Chinese forces done as per initial reports released on Tuesday. This was, in effect, a continuation of the Chinese aggression in Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region on the western sector in 2020. Short of a war, there were casualties on both sides in that fight with sticks, stones and muscle power. Last Friday’s conflict too took the all too familiar route.

Conflicts follow talks at the highest military levels. Even as such talks were held in as many as 16 rounds so far after the Galwan Valley fight, reports are that Indian soldiers and PLA faced each other in seven areas in Ladakh since 2020. In five of these, there was “limited step back,” the disadvantage perhaps being more for the Indian side. Notably, if China has an “advantage” in its conflicts with India, the reason is also that it plans and strikes first as part of a military agenda of aggression. Grabbing the neighbours’ land via “salami slicing” is what comes naturally to the Chinese — against India’s peace initiatives during the Nehru era and abundant caution thereafter. The Chinese military spend is four times that of India. The two nations were on an equal footing in terms of military might by the turn of the century while the recent years saw Chinese military capability rising five-fold compared to India’s in most sectors of warfare. Yet, at ground level, man to man, Indian soldiers fare better. They demonstrate a better grit, determination and fighting spirit.

The 1962 conflict took place over Chinese perceptions vis-à-vis the borders along the Aksai Chin / Ladakh region on the western side and Arunachal/ Sikkim on the eastern sector. In both sectors, China is currently engaged in a massive troop and infrastructure build-up in what’s suspected as preparations for a future war. India is doubly alert and well-positioned in the Ladakh sector, perhaps a reason why the Chinese chose the Arunachal region for a confrontation this time. Military might by itself does not win a war especially when the enemy is resolute as is amply demonstrated in Ukraine. Better sense should prevail on all sides.