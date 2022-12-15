2-year-old dies falling into a water-filled pit

Nongstoin, Dec 15: Two-year-old  girl,  Lennysha Nongkhar of Siejlieh in West Khasi Hills district of the state was drowned in a pit which is meant for construction of a septic tank in the backyard of the family.

The incident occurred at 9 am today.  It was learnt that the family of the deceased had made a pit at the back side of their house yesterday for the purpose to constructing a septic tank and it was filled with water.

The deceased was playing around the house in the morning while her mother was washing dishes outside the house, her father went to see the backside of his house and  saw his daughter inside the pit struggling in the water. He pulled her out and rushed her to civil hospital Nongstoin for treatment but the medical officer informed that she was no more.

An inquest found no injury on her body which was handed over to the family members for the last rites.

