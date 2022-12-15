Govt explores ways to speed up setting up medical college in Tura

Shillong, Dec 15: Meghalaya government is looking at expediting the process of setting up of the Tura Medical College while and RFP has been floated for the Shillong Medical College.

Stating that the Tura Medical College has already been sanctioned and construction is underway, he said,” There are a lot of difficulties in terms of road access as there was a bridge construction that was acting as an impediment to the transportation of materials for building so those have been resolved and we are looking at it being expedited “.

On setting up of the Shillong Medical college, he said, “We are in the process of floating an RFP for that and it is in the final stages now and a lot of people have expressed their intent “.

“We hope very soon we will be able to identify a suitable party that will take this project up,” he added.