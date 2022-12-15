Meghalaya women go down against Punjab

Shillong, Dec 14: Meghalaya went down to Punjab by 203 runs in their last Group A fixture of the U-19 Women’s One Day Trophy in New Delhi today.

Punjab, who finished second in the group, won the toss and batted first, amassing 268/7 in 50 overs before bowling out Meghalaya for 65.

Punjab were in no mood to show any compassion to Meghalaya as victory by a big enough margin would have given them first place in the group on net run rate, though, in the end they fell just short of Baroda’s NRR.

Ankita Sharma nicked 2/41 for Meghalaya, while there were individual wickets for Suriti Kumari Ray (1/38), Neelam Roy (1/68) and Awesa G Momin (1/69), along with two run outs.

Roy, Ray and Blaridahun Lyngdoh all finished the tournament with six wickets each. Blaridahun played just three of the five matches and finished with an admirable average of 12.83 and strike rate of 18.00.

Only three batters reached double figures in the chase – Ankita (15), Monica Lyngdoh Phawa (11) and Awesa (10).