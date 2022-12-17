BJP holds mass joining programme at Resubelpara

Tura, Dec 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today organized a massive mass joining programme at Resubelpara in Garo Hills on the eve of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state scheduled for tomorrow.

Senior party leader and Assam BJP’s spokesperson Rupam Goswami who is also the organisational in charge of the party in Meghalaya attended the mass joining programme in presence of state BJP leaders including some of those who recently joined the party like Benedict Marak, Dipul Marak and Sukharam Sangma.

The saffron party which is a constituent of the NPP-led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), is planning to contest the next Assembly election on its own by contesting in all the 60 constituencies in Meghalaya.

The BJP won only two seats on Meghalaya in 2018 Assembly election and became a part of the ruling MDA led by the National People’s Party (NPP)

IANS