Dangers of tall promises

The BJP’s South Shillong MLA has thrown an open challenge to the people of Meghalaya to give the BJP a majority and allow it to form the next government so that they can get all their demands fulfilled. The dangers of making such blanket promises to the electorate on the eve of the elections is that they are populist in nature and defy the norms of pragmatism. What’s the use of the Inner Line Permit if Meghalaya cannot create jobs for its own people? What happens if the people of Meghalaya come up with a laundry list of demands and get a firm commitment from the BJP to deliver on those demands in exchange for their votes? Will the BJP High Command be able to deliver all those promises on a platter? The problem with the BJP leadership in Meghalaya is that on their own they have limited appeal and have to piggy-back on the popularity of Prime Minister Modi. They have made people believe that the Modi Government which they are sure will return in 2024 will be able to do the impossible. Can the State BJP leadership promise employment and if so, how many jobs will they create? Can the BJP leaders in Meghalaya resolve the border disputes? Have they been in the forefront on this issue considering that Assam is also a BJP-ruled state? Is it not high time for the BJP to lay out its vision for Meghalaya?

Interestingly the BJP MLA is dangling a carrot that is most likely to be swallowed by pressure groups and their acolytes – the Inner Line Permit (ILP) – which they believe is a solution to many problems that plague Meghalaya today. Instead of promising to introduce an instrument that could have regressive consequences, why does the BJP not talk of better agricultural production and making Meghalaya self-sufficient in meat and fish production which it is currently importing in large quantities? Meghalaya’s core economy is agriculture and this sector is not sexy so we don’t hear loudmouths making demands for better, more sustainable agricultural practices especially in the light of climate change. The BJP has never said a word on the illegal coal mining which is creating havoc for the environment. The BJP is silent on the onslaught on the environment due to rampant stone quarrying and sand mining from rivers. The BJP has also been silent on coke units that function without permission. Why is the Party silent on critical issues and focussing on an instrument that is unlikely to yield any advantage to the State? Meghalaya requires investment in non-polluting industries of which tourism is just one of them. That investment must come from outside the State. What are the BJP’s views on this issue and other issues related to the economic growth of Meghalaya ?