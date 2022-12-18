IMD predicts widespread rain in TN from Monday

Chennai, Dec 18 : The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Tamil Nadu from Monday onwards.

Heavy rain are predicted in Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Pudukottai districts of the state.

The weather department also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvarur, Kallakurichi and Thanjavur districts on Wednesday.

The rainfall is expected in the state due to a low pressure formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Equatorial Indian ocean and this impact would turn into showers across the state.

The weather department also predicted light to moderate rain in all coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from Monday.

Chennai and other adjoining districts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu had received heavy to very heavy rain due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal during the previous week. Many water bodies, including the Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai, were overflowing due to a heavy influx of water. This led to inundation and waterlogging at many places in the state capital. (IANS)