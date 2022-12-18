Three killed, 10 injured after two buses collide on Yamuna Expressway

New Delhi, Dec 18 :At least three people died and ten others were injured after a collision between two buses on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida Sunday morning.

A senior police officer said they got a PCR call at about 5.30 a.m. about the accident.

One bus was going towards Delhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh while the second bus was on its way to Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri.

“Both the bus drivers lost their control over the vehicles and they collided. A police team was sent to the spot after receiving the call. All the injured were rushed to Greater Noida’s Yatharth Hospital and district government hospital where three of them succumbed during the course of treatment. Ten others were undergoing treatment,” the police officer said.

The police said that they have impounded both the vehicles. A case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged in this respect at Police Station Knowledge Park.

Further details were awaited (IANS)