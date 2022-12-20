No construction by Assam within Meghalaya will be allowed: Conrad

Shillong, Dec 20: The Meghalaya government today stated that construction of any infrastructure by the Assam government or its autonomous district councils within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya would not be allowed.

“Anything within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya even if it is done by Assamgovernment or other autnomous body will not be allowed,” said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday adding, “if it is done very much within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya. We will definitely take up the matter”.

This statement comes amid reports of government re-constructing the Assam forest beat office within Mukroh which was partially burnt down earlier after the Mukroh incident

On the growing demand of the Mukroh villagers and KSU to take it up with the Assam government and see it dismantled, the Chief Minister said, “I couldn’t meet them yesterday. I will take review of the situation and if anything is needed to be done,we will definitely take necessary action”.

The Chief Minister informed, “I have had multiple discussions with Chief Minister of Assam in the last two days and we are also going to have more discussions in the coming days on these issues and how to ensure this kind of situations don’t happen again”.

“We are in constant touch and ensuring the communication happens at the highest level ,” he added.

On allegations of the Karbi Anglong Autnomous District Council in Assam, playing local politics at Mukroh without the knowhow of the Assam Government, he said,” I don’t want to comment whether local politics or anything but whatever factors and situations leading to this, if proper communication and coordination is done with all the agencies, I am sure, we will be able to completely eliminate or at least minimise”.

He said that communication is taking place at the highest level and it will also be ensured that all the agencies are working in proper coordination.