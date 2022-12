Nongstoin, Dec 21: West Khasi Hills (WKH) District Magistrate Garod L S N Dykes has imposed an order under section 144 CrPC prohibiting operation by any illegal coke unit in the district without valid documents since illegal operation of coke plants in the district violates the order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT and High Court of Meghalaya.

Therefore, this order shall come into force with immediate effect and until further orders.