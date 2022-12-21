Three cases of BF.7 variant found in India so far

After the first case of BF.7 was detected in October by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, another case was also reported in the same month and the third case of this variant was detected in November, according to the source.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India and preparedness of public health system for its surveillance, containment and management, in view of the recent spike in cases of Covid-19 in some countries along with MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, NITI Aayog’s Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul and other senior officials.

Mandaviya directed the strengthening the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network to ensure timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country. This would facilitate undertaking of appropriate public health measures. States/UTs have been requested to send samples of all Covid-19 positive cases to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) on a daily basis, for sequencing, to track new variants, if any.

Underlying and reiterating that Covid is not over yet, he directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen surveillance. He urged people to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour and get vaccinated against Covid.