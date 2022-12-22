CM inaugurates Shillong Press Club premises

Shillong, Dec 22: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the new permanent premises of the Shillong Press Club (SPC) at the DIPR complex, Lachumiere.

The SPC which is celebrating it’s 30 years anniversary this year had been functioning from a rented temporary accommodation at Lower Lachumiere.

The club also felicitated the founding and senior members to mark the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister said that this infrastructure will help boost the function of the journalists in the State.