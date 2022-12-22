Da U La Biang claims 5 against Hyderabad

U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

By By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 21: Da U La Biang Shangpliang pulled off a wonderful feat in his young cricket career by taking a five-wicket haul for Meghalaya against Hyderabad on the first day of their U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Vadodara on Wednesday.
Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat first, making exactly 300 all out, while Meghalaya were on 13/1 at stumps on Day 1.
Apart from opener Wafi Kachchhi, who made a century, none of the other Hyderabad batters were able to settle in.
Shangpliang dismissed the centurion and four other batters to claim a terrific 5/91 in 29.2 overs.
The other wickets were shared between Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria (3/79), Jarrett M Wanniang (1/30 and Angkit Tamang (1/35).
In their first innings at the tail-end of the day, Meghalaya lost Rudra Singh Rathore for 6. Bishes Chettri (3 not out) and Justin Fancon (0 not out) remain at the crease.

