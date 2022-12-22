TMC’s Kirti Azad laughs at Meghalaya’s traditional attire worn by PM Modi

Guwahati, Dec 22: Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress leader has set Twitterati on rage by tweeting a photoshopped image of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21. Kirti Azad commented that PM Modi was wearing a woman’s dress during his recent visit to Shillong by using a photograph of him dressed in a traditional attire of Meghalaya’s indigenous tribes.

In response, senior BJP leader, convenor of NEDA and the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticised Azad for insulting the culture of Meghalaya.

Kirti Azad added a derogatory caption to this image when he shared it on Twitter. “It’s neither male nor female,” wrote Kirti Azad. It’s just the fashion priest,” Kirti Azad allegedly referred to the Prime Minister.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, responded to the TMC leader on Twitter with the statement, “It is saddening to watch how Kirti Azad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and making fun of our indigenous dress. If TMC agrees with his viewpoints, they urgently need to say so. Their silence will be interpreted as tacit endorsement, and the populace will not pardon them.”

The photoshoppeed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in the tweet of Azad is from his most recent visit to Shillong in Meghalaya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a North Eastern Council (NEC) gathering in Shillong on December 18 last as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the NEC. PM Modi was wearing a traditional Khasi tribe attire and a traditional Garo tribe cap in the honour of traditions in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, facing wrath of Twitterati, Kirti Azad has backtracked through a fresh tweet,” I have not disrespected the attire, I love it. I am trying to express that our Prime Minister loves to make a fashion statement. Never misses an opportunity.”