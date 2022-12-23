Tibet to build three waste-free cities

Lhasa, Dec 23: China’s Tibet Autonomous Region will strive to build three cities, including the regional capital Lhasa, into waste-free cities by 2025, according to regional authorities.
Waste-free cities aim to achieve minimum production, optimised utilisation, and safe disposal of municipal solid waste.
A relevant work programme recently issued by the regional government of Tibet puts forward multiple waste-free tasks for the three cities, including promoting green agricultural production, building green mines, and enhancing the comprehensive utilization of industrial solid waste.
China started piloting waste-free cities in 2019.
