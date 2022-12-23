TMC won’t allow BJP and NPP to plunder Meghalaya again : Saket Gokhale

Shillong, Dec 223: “The corrupt BJP-NPP double engine MDA government has not spared a single chance to loot the people of Meghalaya. What is astonishing through is the ability of both parties and their leaders to brazenly lie to the people of Meghalaya and assume that public memory is very short,” accuses Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson, Saket Gokhale.

Resorting to ‘a quick recap’ to the speech delivered by Prime Minister Modi at the Polo Ground in Shillong on December 16, 2017, the TMC spokesperson claimed, “During his speech, PM Modi was campaigning for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections, 2018. Hitting out at the then-incumbent government, PM Modi said ‘Despite central funds, Meghalaya was not witnessing any development. As per the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report, Rs 908 crore remained unutilised in Meghalaya in the last six years.’

Gokhale further said, “Exactly 5 years and 2 days later, PM Modi returned to Meghalaya last week and gave a speech at the same venue i.e. the Polo Ground in Shillong. He was joined by Meghalaya CM and allied party NPP’s leader Conrad Sangma.

“Yet again, PM Modi made tall promises to the people of Meghalaya while Conrad Sangma looked on unashamed of his incompetence of 5 years. Here’s what PM Modi conveniently did not tell the people of Meghalaya: In September 2022 (3 months ago), a report by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India was tabled in the Meghalaya Assembly.

“According to the report: (a)At least 62 projects in Meghalaya are incomplete beyond their scheduled date of completion. Some of these projects have overshot the completion deadline by as long as 10 years (b) Since 2018, a total of 32 projects worth over ₹1,638 crore are incomplete and the expenditure incurred so far is ₹214.37 crore While PM Modi was “concerned” about ₹908 crores of unutilized funds in 2017, he is now conveniently silent about the ₹1,638 crores (almost DOUBLE) of projects that are pending under the watch of the BJP-NPP “double engine” MDA government of Conrad Sangma.

“The CAG also categorically said that this delay had resulted in denial of basic facilities and benefits to the people of Meghalaya.

“It is a shame that the BJP and NPP think they can get away with cheating the people of Meghalaya and confusing them. After looting the state for five years, the MDA govt is trying extremely hard to cover up its theft and cheating. If the NPP are liars, the BJP-led by PM Modi are world-champions at obfuscating, fake numbers, and cheating the people.

“This unholy alliance together has bled the state of Meghalaya dry by stealing money in literally every department and ministry possible. PM Modi will hide the facts and cover up for his puppet Conrad Sangma.

“The BJP hopes for another 5 years of running Meghalaya from Delhi and Guwahati and plundering the state. The Trinamool Congress will not let this happen. Every lie uttered by the BJP and NPP will be brought to light in front of the people and questioned.

“The MDA government has time and again refused to accept the TMC’s challenge for a public debate on misgovernance in Meghalaya. This is because they’re scared that their crimes will get exposed in front of the people. TMC’s allegiance is to the people and the state of Meghalaya. Every lie by the MDA government or even PM Modi will be quetioned and every theft will be uncovered and exposed.”