Christmas spirit grips northeast after 2 yrs of Covid restrictions

Christmas celebrations across the northeastern region in 2020 and 2021 were relatively low key due to the various Covid-related restrictions.

However, this year, exchange of advance Christmas greetings and mini celebrations have started two days ago in different government, non-government offices and localities in most of the eight northeastern states.

All the thoroughfares and shopping malls at Police Bazar, Shillong’s main commercial hub, wore a heavy crowded look as men and women busy buying their favourite items ahead of Christmas.

Wishing the people on the occasion, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted: “God be thanked for loving us and sending His only begotten son. He is the Light of the world, the Light that fills us with love, faith and hope. I wish you all a Merry Christmas.”

In Kohima, the Planning and Coordination Department has requested the people to celebrate a sustainable and environment-friendly Christmas.

Tagging some photographs of Christmas decorations, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma tweeted: “Moolamylliang village in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya take Christmas decorations to a whole new level ! Every year they lead by example to show how the community can come together to make Christmas season beautiful & meaningful.”

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has sanctioned Rs 4 lakh from his discretionary fund to 40 orphanages and homes across the state covering all 11 districts.

Assam Rifles troopers have arranged various events and decorated some places to share the Christmas favour among the people.

Over six million Christians live in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya while there are significant numbers in the other northeastern states of Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.