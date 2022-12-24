Few takers for BJP’s poll claim

SHILLONG, Dec 23: Political rivals and citizens have brushed aside the state BJP’s claim that it would spring a surprise in the 2023 Assembly elections and that no government can be formed without it.

The opposition chief whip, George B Lyngdoh said the BJP cannot go far in Meghalaya with its divisive agenda that has destroyed the secular fabric of the country. “They (BJP leaders) have threatened the existence of minorities, tribals and Christians with their deafening silence. Any attempt to portray themselves as secular while their PM and CMs hold meetings on a Sunday only highlights their bid to be in power at any cost,” he said.

With only two MLAs in the 60-member House, the BJP has been struggling for acceptance in the state although it has been claiming to the contrary.

“We can understand from the speech of the PM and the CM that there is a strong bonding between the BJP and NPP. They have shown an intent to trample any attempt by the opposition parties to bring a change,” Lyngdoh said.

“They have scratched each other’s backs continuously. The PM ignored our report on scams in smart meters and Saubhagya. They will fire everything in their arsenal to stop others from coming to power and cover their corrupt practices,” he added.

Former bureaucrat and social activist, Toki Blah said: “We know the BJP is backed by the RSS and extremist Hindu groups who are against the minorities but the same people try to whitewash themselves and claim to be secular. It (the BJP’s chances of springing an electoral surprise) depends on who believes them.”

Barnabas Nongbah, a church elder in Shillong, observed that in many parts of the country, there is a calculated move by the Sangh Parivar to disrupt the Christmas celebration by harassing the Christian minority.

He stated that in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and other Northeastern states, many Christians have joined the BJP with the hope that it would help bring about some understanding and change in the way the Sangh views the Christian community.

“Unfortunately, the persecution is relentless and on the rise,” he said while requesting BJP leaders like Ernest Mawrie, AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and BJP national leaders so that everyone can live in peace and are able to practice their faith without any fear and hindrance.