MCA names M’laya team for inaugural U-15 Women’s One Day Trophy

Shillong, Dec 23: The All Women’s Selection Committee of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) selected 15 players and standbys to represent the state at the upcoming U-15 Women’s One Day Trophy, which begins on December 26.

Meghalaya’s matches will take place in Jaipur and the squad left Shillong on Friday. This is the first such BCCI tournament for U-15 girls.

At a send-off function here, MCA president Naba Bhattacharjee spoke at length about the efforts that the MCA’s affiliated district associations have put in to develop cricket among junior girls and he stressed that the team must give their best and maintain utmost discipline as they are ambassadors for Meghalaya.

MCA honorary secretary Gideon Kharkongor motivated the girls by applauding the way they performed in a friendly match against the academy boys of Lawsohtun Cricket Training Centre. “The girls are fearless and this will help them play against bigger states in the upcoming BCCI tournament in Jaipur,” he added while wishing the players and support staff a safe journey and the very best for the tournament.

Meghalaya squad: Ganga Muchahary, Lasusaitre Suchiang, Anjana Kumari, Claudia Ryntathiang, Aruey Momin, Jayshree Singh, Julitha Sangma, Jecykha M Marak, Dawanshisha Warlarpih, Monica Singh, Yoolang Suting, Adelakmen Lawai, Shreya Marak, Isamanbha Nongsiej, Chigesa Marak

Standbys: Lapynsuk Mary Lyndem, Bestpina Marak, Liansha A Marak

Support staff: Kikam Bhutia (head coach), Bhakupar Mylliemngap (assistant coach), Helyna D Sangma (trainer), Lucky Mary Marbaniang (physio), Baiahun Mylliemngap (manager)