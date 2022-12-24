Meghalaya lose to Hyderabad

Shillong, Dec 23: Meghalaya’s inspiring performance against big team Hyderabad ended on Friday in defeat by an innings and 56 runs in their U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Vadodara.

Resuming their second innings on 139/6, Meghalaya could score only 22 more runs before being dismissed for 161.

Justin Fancon added seven more runs to his overnight total to be dismissed for 11, while Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria hit 15.

On Thursday, Meghalaya managed to take the match into a third and final day against Hyderabad after a good showing with the bat in their second innings thanks to Rudra Singh Rathore and Trinayan Dutta.

Resuming their first innings on 13/1 in reply to Hyderabad’s 300 all out, Meghalaya were dismissed for 83 and were made to follow-on but, in the second innings, they fared much better and were on 139/6, though still 78 runs from making their opponents bat again.

Meghalaya’s hero with the ball from the first day was Da U La Biang Shangpliang, who claimed 5/91.

With the bat, Kishlay Vishlux scored 25 in Meghalaya’s first innings. The second innings saw Rathore made a fighting half-century before he was dismissed for 54 (8x4s), while Dutta struck 36 (8x4s).

Vishlux (10) and Jarrett M Wanniang (17) also got into double figures but their dismissals meant that Hyderabad got to the tail-enders.