Editor,

With reference to the news item, “Turn State Reservation Policy into Act: HITO to State Government” (ST December 20, 2022), it is heartening to note the decision of the Organisation to take legal action in case the Government does not turn the Policy into an Act.

In this connection, the moot question arises, as to whether there is any Act in any State of India which splits the reserved quota purposely earmarked for the backward community or tribe be it ST, SC or OBC? Virtually, nowhere in India is the reserved quota divided or bifurcated. The recent hike of the reservation for SC & ST categories in the State of Karnataka as tabled in the State Legislative Assembly (ST dated 21st December 2022) did not spell out that the quota be split or be divided further despite there being rich and poor, educated and illiterate among each reserved category in that State. As such, the reserved quota of 80% for Meghalaya’s ST cannot be split or bifurcated. There should be an open competition for appointment to government jobs or for seats in educational institutes. The bifurcation of the reserved quota of 80% between the Garo ST and Khasi-Jaintia ST is illegal and against the basic structure of the Constitution of India. This should be done away with before the present Policy becomes an Act.

The opinion of the MDC, Paul Lyngdoh not endorsing the bifurcation of the state but advocating for review of the Reservation Policy that should be population-based (ST December 16, 2022), should be based as per the census 1972 for which the Garo deserved only 25% quota out of 80% whereas the Khasi, Jaintia, Bhoi and War etc. known as Hynniewtrep ST deserved 55%. As such, the shortfall of Hynniewtrep quota and excess of Garo quota needs to be adjusted w.e.f. 1972. As a result, another Roster System needs to be reviewed and compiled afresh so that justice is meted out to deserving Hynniewtrep ST.

If the review and revamp of the existing Reservation Policy based on the above formula creates more complications then I reiterate there is no alternative but to have a peaceful bifurcation of the State.

Yours etc.

Svetlana Wankhar

Shillong-I

My pros to the cons of Christmas commercialization

Editor,

Christmas is the season of love, miracles and new beginnings. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ biblically. Our old Santa Claus and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer is what instantly pops up when the word “Christmas” is heard. We tend to forget the real meaning of this season. Yes, of course, looking presentable does boost our confidence but what brings the soul at peace ( to me) is the art of forgiving and love.

This season teaches us the art of gift giving but it may as well imply that gift giving can be a way to reconcile with a loved one. Personally, I think words and actions are more effective compared to gift giving. This season brings warmth and happiness but it as well brings the urge to compare our homes. A home isn’t supposed to be held on the pedestal of competition, rather it should be held close to our hearts, a healthy escape from anything stressful.

As a growing adolescent I’ve always expected gifts from my family during Christmas. I had to pause to realize how ungrateful I was. As I got, I wanted more just like how one experiences good times and craves for more. I’m reaching the years where I will have the tendency to prioritize studies and peers before my day; ones which made me realize that I was growing detached in a very unhealthy way from my family. This season I wanted to lay emphasis on family time and try to bond more with my family members despite the difference in our mindsets and generational gap.

The other day, I went shopping with my mother for Christmas decors. The prices of these attractive ornaments came to my notice and oh it sure made me frown but the time I spent with my mother made buying the decors a joy. It made me realize that being with a loved one can make even the darkest of times seem better.

This season, let us embrace the art of appreciating small things; let us better our humane instincts of empathy and compassion. Let us try to embody the energy of Christmas. Let us be present for those who are lonely and reconcile with our loved ones through actions and by communicating honestly.

Happy holidays may this season bring new opportunities and warmth in our lives and may we spread the warmth present in our aura.

Yours etc.,

Afraah Nongrum,

Via email

The COVID threat

Editor,

Evolution has once again triumphed as the cases of the new strain from China have raised alarm in India and parts of the world. At some point we have let our guards down, and this comes at a time of pre-Christmas celebratory mood across the world. While social gathering is gaining momentum, fear should be the last to trickle into the psyche of the crowd, but neither should denial nor complacency rule the roost. As we are learning to live with the virus the need of the hour is proper surveillance, face masks, vaccines and following COVID appropriate behaviour. Dr Jonathan Quick, in his book, ‘The End of Epidemics,’ says proper communications, local engagement and consistent readiness are some tools in the box to aid us in the fight against any lethal disease or pandemic.

Yours etc.,

Christopher Gatphoh,

Shillong-10

We have a right to good roads

Editor,

My family and I have been traveling between Shillong and our native village at Mawten under Mawkyrwat C&RD Block, SWKH, umpteen times and it has never been a pleasant journey. Instead, it is always a 5-6 hour, bumpy and rough ride, to and fro.

Whereas, other places we have visited like Sohra, Jowai, Khliehriat, Nongstoiñ, etc., have good to satisfactory roads, the villages and residents of South West Khasi Hills seem to have been neglected by the authorities in this aspect.

Through your esteemed daily, we would like to urge the representatives of all constituencies within the district and the Chief Minister to kindly work on the widening / expansion of Mawngap-Weiloi-Mawkyrwat road and the overall improvement of road quality of the district so that the people of the region can travel comfortably. This would ease the transportation of goods and people and in turn lead to economic prosperity of the district.

We hope this new year, the people of the South West Khasi Hills District will be gifted with nothing less than a good state highway.

Yours etc.,

J. Wanniang,

Shillong – 2