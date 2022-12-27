Meghalaya TMC’s ‘WE Card’ registration crosses 1 lakh milestone

Shillong, Dec 27: Within two weeks of its launch, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress’s flagship initiative WE Card has crossed over one lakh registrations, according to a Press release.

The Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women Empowerment Scheme (MFI WE), more popularly known as WE Card, was launched in the presence of All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on December 13.

In order to simplify the process of registration for the people of the state, Meghalaya TMC has set up kiosks in every Assembly Constituency making the scheme accessible to even those residing in the remotest corners of the state.

Throughout the past two weeks, women from all walks of life showed unparalleled enthusiasm in registering for this one-of-a-kind scheme.

WE Card assures a guaranteed income support of ₹1,000 every month to one woman per household in the state. The universal nature of the scheme brings over 5.5 lakh households across the state under its fold irrespective of religion, caste, class, or income bracket.

The money will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries further empowering the women of the state. Women can authenticate and activate the card by sending an SMS to 9687796877 following which they will receive a digital version of the card.

Last week, Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Dr. Mukul Sangma helped women of Songsak fill up their offline registration forms for the WE Card. Images of Dr. Sangma assisting women at the Songsak registration kiosks went viral on social media.